Colin Cowherd Makes Bold Claim About Kyle Pitts Before NFL Draft

Kyle Pitts is far and away the best tight end prospect in this year’s NFL draft pool. Football analysts have been high on the Florida Gator all year, singing his praises throughout his breakout 2020 season in Gainesville.

On Tuesday, Colin Cowherd took that praise to the next level. Talking on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, the analyst dropped one of his patented hot takes.

He outlined Pitts’ NFL potential with some bold claims: 2021 rookie of the year and No. 1 NFL tight end honors in his first two seasons.

“Kyle Pitts is so good that the scouts I talk to….that not only will he be the best tight end on your football team….barring four of five teams he’d be the best receiver on your football team, rookie year in the NFL,” Cowherd said. “Obviously he’s not as good as Davante Adams in Green Bay, DeAndre Hopkins in Arizona, there’s a handful that he’s not better than, Mike Evans maybe (in) Tampa. But, he’ll be the best tight end in the league in his first or second year. Tight ends have never meant more to teams.

“Travis Kelce was second in receiving yards last year as a tight end. But this idea that you would box yourself in and not draft a tight end first or second is just stupid. The only reason you wouldn’t is fear of being mocked.”

Cowherd isn’t the only on-air personality to think Pitts can sneak his way up in the draft order. ESPN veteran draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. touted the incoming rookie as the best tight end prospect he’s ever seen. Kiper has Pitts going No. 11 to the New York Giants — Cowherd has him all the way at No. 2 to the New York Jets.

Standing 6-foot-6, 246 lbs with some dynamic athleticism, Pitts is a matchup nightmare on every level of the field. His rarely seen combination of size and quickness make him an almost unprecedented talent as a combo TE/WR.

Through just eight games in 2020, Pitts put up some outstanding numbers — notching 770 yards and 12 touchdowns as the Gators’ leading receiver.

Let’s see if he can take this talent to the next level.