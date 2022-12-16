Colin Cowherd Compares 1 NFL Quarterback To Tim Tebow

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 30: Quarterback Tim Tebow #15 of the Denver Broncos prays before a game against the Detroit Lions at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on October 30, 2011 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

There's a lot of different connotations that come with comparing a quarterback to Tim Tebow. But in this case, Colin Cowherd is making it pretty clear that it's not meant as a compliment.

On Thursday's edition of The Herd, Cowherd compared Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa to the former Broncos QB. He recalled back in 2011 when Tebow won seven games and led them to the playoffs that smart analysts started making silly arguments to explain why Tebow was having success.

Cowherd asserted that people are getting too wrapped up in Tua being a great story and not using their eyes to determine that he's not a great quarterback unless everything is going right for him.

"We fell in love with the story instead of just trusting our eyes," Cowherd concluded.

Context certainly matters when it comes to quarterbacks. But the fact of the matter is, Tua Tagovailoa has a great team around him and has been the catalyst for some great wins this season.

At 8-5, the Dolphins would need a collapse of epic proportions to miss the playoffs. So long as they're healthy, it seems impossible that they'll stumble that hard.

It would be interesting to see how the Dolphins adjust in situations that are far from ideal. But those have been and will be few and far between.