Colin Cowherd: Derek Carr Is 'Solution' To 1 NFL Team's Quarterback Problem

OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 02: Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders celebrates after a touchdown pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during their NFL game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 2, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

On Friday afternoon, Colin Cowherd named the No. 1 landing spot for quarterback Derek Carr.

He thinks the New York Jets need to be on the phone with the Las Vegas Raiders about a potential trade. The Raiders made it clear that Carr, who has a no trade clause, is not their quarterback of the future.

That has paved the way for another NFL team to land a quality starting quarterback. With a potential playoff-or-bust message from the Jets owner, head coach Robert Saleh might need to "win now."

Carr is the solution to the team's problems, according to Cowherd.

"Robert Saleh needs to win now. Derek Carr is that solution," Cowherd said.

After being benched for the final two games of the regular season, Carr penned a letter to Raiders fans.

"Raider Nation it breaks my heart I didn't get an opportunity to say goodbye in person," Carr wrote. "We certainly have been on a roller coaster in our 9 years together. From the bottom of my heart, I am so grateful and appreciative of the years of support you gave to my family and me. We had our share of both heart breaking moments and thrilling game winning drives, and it always felt like you were there next to me."

Now he could be headed elsewhere in the AFC.