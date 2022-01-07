Colin Cowherd Doesn’t Think Jim Harbaugh Should Leave Michigan For Bears

Following the Michigan Wolverines’ impressive 2021 season, Jim Harbaugh has garnered quite a bit of attention as a possible NFL head coaching option.

While the jump back to the NFL level is certainly enticing, the seventh-year program leader has a pretty good situation going in Ann Arbor. Set to make more than $4 million per year through his contract ending in 2025, Harbaugh might be hard pressed to leave his current collegiate gig.

Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd certainly thinks so.

“I’d have a hard time leaving Michigan. There’s a lot of happiness and a lot of answers there,” Cowherd said of Harbaugh’s situation on today’s episode of The Herd.

Following a disappointing 2020 season that saw him firmly on the hot seat, Harbaugh led his Michigan program to a Big Ten title and a College Football Playoff appearance. Now, he has increasing head coaching interest from around the NFL.

On Thursday, reports from football insider Bruce Feldman revealed that Harbaugh has “really positive feelings” toward the Chicago Bears franchise. The Las Vegas Raiders have also emerged as a team reportedly interested in acquiring the reigning college coach of the year. Harbaugh began his NFL career as the quarterbacks coach for the Oakland Raiders in 2002.

Whatever he decides to do, Harbaugh certainly has some excellent options heading into the offseason.