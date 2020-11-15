Colin Cowherd Says He’s Done With 1 NFL Quarterback

Colin Cowherd appears to be done with one notable starting NFL quarterback.

The FOX Sports 1 personality has been a harsh critic of Drew Lock this season. Cowherd has routinely criticized the Denver Broncos quarterback.

Cowherd’s criticism continued on Sunday and he kept it blunt this time.

The Broncos are trailing the Raiders, 7-3, early in the second quarter. Lock has completed 6 of 11 passes for 52 yards and one interception. Cowherd has already seen enough.

“Drew Lock ain’t it,” he tweeted.

Drew Lock ain’t it. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) November 15, 2020

Cowherd has changed his opinion on Lock this season. Before the year, he was a major fan of Lock and the Broncos. He said that Denver could be one of the biggest threats to the Chiefs in the AFC.

Now, Cowherd is out on Lock.

“Quarterback is not a position to be cool,” Cowherd said of Lock earlier this season. “Now, it’s cool when you win. Peyton Manning is funny. Brett Favre was cool without trying. Patrick Mahomes is cool without trying. But if you’re trying to be cool, and you’re a little too silly, or you’re a show-boater—[it’s] not going to work. Not my kind of guy. Russell Wilson’s not cool. Tom Brady, not cool. [Drew] Brees, not cool. Andrew Luck wasn’t cool. Carson Wentz isn’t cool. Again, don’t tell me Patrick Mahomes is cool. He’s cool because he’s winning. He’s not trying to be cool. And it’s a big difference. There’s guys that are cool and guys that try to act cool.”

The Broncos are 3-5 on the season.