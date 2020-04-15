Colin Cowherd Eliminates 3 Teams From Cam Newton Free Agency

Colin Cowherd said today that you can eliminate three notable teams from Cam Newton’s free agency decision.

Newton, the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick, was released by the Carolina Panthers last month. He remains unsigned a couple of weeks into his free agency.

The former Auburn Tigers star has been linked to a couple of different teams. However, Cowherd says you can eliminate at least three of them.

Cowherd said the Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders are not options for Newton. None of those three teams have real interest in signing Newton, according to the FOX Sports 1 host.

The Chargers have been linked to Newton more than any other team – and, according to Cowherd, they like him – but they have Tyrod Taylor and plan on drafting a quarterback. So, it’s not going to happen.

New England and Las Vegas, meanwhile, have had chances to add quarterbacks in free agency, but the Patriots passed and the Raiders signed Marcus Mariota. So, they’re out, too.

Cowherd does think one team makes sense for Newton moving forward: the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers can be a fit for Cam Newton. @ColinCowherd on why: pic.twitter.com/gcPqwtrWSQ — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) April 15, 2020

Where do you ultimately see Newton signing this offseason?