Colin Cowherd Explains How Cowboys Can Win Playoff Game

Playoff success for the Dallas Cowboys has been limited since the mid-1990s and starting quarterback Dak Prescott is just 1-3 in the postseason. But Colin Cowherd thinks he knows how Dak can get his second playoff win.

On Friday's edition of The Herd, Cowherd said that the key to Dallas winning in the postseason is having a strong performance from their rushing attack with Dak playing "complementary" football. Cowherd believes that Dallas' chances of doing so are good since they're unlikely to face a strong run defense the playoffs.

"We know there's a way for the Cowboys to win, when Dak is a complementary piece and the run game is rolling," Cowherd said.

Cowherd pointed out that Dak has a losing record in games where he has to throw the ball more than 40 times. He believes that their best hope of making a run comes where they're running to set up the pass, not the other way around.

Unless the Dallas Cowboys win out and see the Philadelphia Eagles lose out, they'll be starting their playoff run on the road against the NFC South champion.

But while that might seem like an easy Cowboys win on paper, the road has not been friendly to Dallas over the past couple of decades. They've lost seven straight playoff road games dating back to 1996.

Suffice it to say, the Cowboys have a lot to overcome if they want to get to the Super Bowl.

Does Cowherd have the right idea on how the Cowboys can win a playoff game?