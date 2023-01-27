Colin Cowherd Getting Roasted For Conflicting Aaron Rodgers Comments

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Colin Cowherd and Ann Cowherd attend the The Volume Anniversary Party on February 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Volume )

People are allowed to change their minds about an opinion based on new information. But when that change happens virtually overnight, it's going to get you roasted - as FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd is experiencing right now.

On Tuesday, Cowherd made the case on The Herd that the Jets would be a "perfect fit" for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and preceded to list of a bunch of good reasons to support his claim.

Yet on Friday's edition of the show, following the Jets' hire of Nathaniel Hackett - one of Rodgers' good friends - as their offensive coordinator, he did a 180 and asserted that Rodgers "doesn't fit" in New York.

As a result, Jets fans and even other NFL fans have taken to Twitter roasting him for making such a drastic change in the span of just a few days. It doesn't help that Cowherd still has both tweets up on his show's Twitter page for people to view side by side:

The crux of Colin Cowherd's argument hinges on the Jets' decision to hire Nathaniel Hackett as their offensive coordinator. Yet he doesn't connect the dots at all to show a correlation between Hackett being hired and Rodgers no longer being a fit for the Jets.

Moments like these really make you wonder if Cowherd believes half of the takes he makes when he changes his tune on a dime like this.

Did Cowherd change his mind over the course of three days, or did he never have an opinion on the Aaron Rodgers-Jets situation in the first place?