Colin Cowherd Getting Roasted For Conflicting Aaron Rodgers Comments
People are allowed to change their minds about an opinion based on new information. But when that change happens virtually overnight, it's going to get you roasted - as FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd is experiencing right now.
On Tuesday, Cowherd made the case on The Herd that the Jets would be a "perfect fit" for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and preceded to list of a bunch of good reasons to support his claim.
Yet on Friday's edition of the show, following the Jets' hire of Nathaniel Hackett - one of Rodgers' good friends - as their offensive coordinator, he did a 180 and asserted that Rodgers "doesn't fit" in New York.
As a result, Jets fans and even other NFL fans have taken to Twitter roasting him for making such a drastic change in the span of just a few days. It doesn't help that Cowherd still has both tweets up on his show's Twitter page for people to view side by side:
The crux of Colin Cowherd's argument hinges on the Jets' decision to hire Nathaniel Hackett as their offensive coordinator. Yet he doesn't connect the dots at all to show a correlation between Hackett being hired and Rodgers no longer being a fit for the Jets.
Moments like these really make you wonder if Cowherd believes half of the takes he makes when he changes his tune on a dime like this.
Did Cowherd change his mind over the course of three days, or did he never have an opinion on the Aaron Rodgers-Jets situation in the first place?