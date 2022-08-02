Colin Cowherd Has 1 Question For Dak Prescott This Year

Through the first six years of his NFL career, Dak Prescott has benefitted from some real offensive talent — including a solid offensive line and some elite skill-position weapons.

But heading into the 2022 NFL season, some of that offensive talent is starting to fade.

The Cowboys lost starting wide receivers Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson earlier this offseason, James Washington (and maybe Michael Gallup) will be injured to start the year and the offensive line (who recently lost right tackle La'el Collins) isn't what it once was.

Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd isn't sure Prescott has what it takes to make up for this lost talent on the offensive side of the ball.

Cowherd believes Prescott will have to put on a Tom Brady-like performance in order to succeed this coming season.

"The Dak Prescott that we have watched since that rookie season when he went 13-3 has been sort of supported Dak, great O-line Dak, run-first Dak, don’t have to carry the offense Dak,” he said on The Herd with Colin Cowherd. "... We've always looked at Dak as someone who can take really talented people and keep it in the fairway, be competitive. Good at the podium, good intangibles, little talent.

"But now he’s going to have to do what Brady did in New England for 20 years. Take your Troy Browns, your Deion Branches, your Danny Amendolas — nice players — and make them stars.”

Despite the Cowboys' depleted resources at the wide receiver position, Prescott will still have star wideout CeeDee Lamb to throw to this coming season.

Does Dak have what it takes to make the 2022 Cowboys successful?