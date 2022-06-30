Colin Cowherd Has 5-Word Reaction To Crazy Sports Day

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 13: Radio host Colin Cowherd speaks onstage at 'The Evolution of Audio in the 21st Century' during the 2015 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival at Four Seasons Hotel on March 13, 2015 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy E. Price/Getty Images for SXSW)

Colin Cowherd knows how insane Thursday was in the world of sports.

NBA's free agency got started at 6 p.m. ET and before that, Kevin Durant asked for a trade from the Brooklyn Nets.

There was also the bombshell report about UCLA and USC joining the Big Ten starting in 2024. A press conference is expected to happen in the next 24 hours.

Cowherd only needed five words to sum this day up.

"Sports, man. Nothing like it," Cowherd tweeted.

There are a handful of days like this throughout each calendar year and when they come around, they're the best.

Sports are only going to get crazier as the year goes on.

NFL training camps are slated to start next month, while the NHL's free agency is also only a couple of weeks away.

The NBA's free agency will also continue in the coming months and there will likely be some trades made as well.

Hopefully, everyone fastens their seatbelts.