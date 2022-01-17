Colin Cowherd Has A Blunt Message For Dak Prescott Today

Colin Cowherd spent the first portion of his show on Monday blasting Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.

Prescott has been put through the wringer for his performance against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon.

Trailing 23-17, Prescott ran a quarterback draw with limited time remaining and without a timeout. After running for a big gain, the Cowboys quarterback attempted to spike the ball and stop the clock but was unable to do so. It was a horrendous sequence from Prescott and the Cowboys offense.

Cowherd ripped the franchise quarterback for the play on Monday afternoon.

“You’re paying Dak $40 million a year. I wanna see big boy throws,” Cowherd said. “Tom Brady would not have done a quarterback draw. Tonight, Matt Stafford wouldn’t do a quarterback draw. Mahomes wouldn’t do a quarterback draw. Peyton Manning wouldn’t do a quarterback draw. Now Josh Allen could. He’d probably outrun everybody for a touchdown. Dak is not Josh Allen.

“… I’m paying you $40 million a year not to run. I’m paying you that kind of money not even to win against the NFC East. It’s a crappy division. I’m paying you to make big boy throws in crisis. I’m not paying you to do a quarterback draw and go down to the last two seconds.”

The entire sequence was nothing short of a disaster. Dak Prescott doesn’t deserve all the blame though.

Kellen Moore’s the one who dialed up a quarterback draw in the first place. Mike McCarthy reportedly ok’d it and gave it the green light.

Cowherd also spoke at length about the play call itself and why it was a terrible decision.

“This whole first segment I just wanna talk Cowboys,” Cowherd said. “I want to start with the play, the quarterback draw. I would not have called that. Apparently Kellen Moore called it and then Mike McCarthy, he was on headsets, he was good with it. But there are four reasons, with no timeouts left and limited time, why I wouldn’t have called it. “One, the sidelines are your friend. The middle of the field’s your enemy with no timeouts left. It’s quicksand, stay away. No. 2, middle of the field quarterback draw, big heavy defensive lineman lays on you you’re slower to get up. No. 3, the Cowboys were having success with the strength of their team, wide receiver, throwing to the sideline. “… It was working perfectly. No. 4, Nick Bosa was out, right? So that meant Dak was going to have a little nicer pocket and the weakness of the Niners is corners. And the strength of the Cowboys, even with Michael Gallup hurt, is their weapons. Play to your strengths.

Prescott and the Cowboys are going to be thinking about this for a long time.