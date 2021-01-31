Colin Cowherd Has A Blunt Message For Jared Goff

Jared Goff is reportedly heading to Detroit.

The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick has reportedly been traded by the Los Angeles Rams to the Detroit Lions in the blockbuster package for Matthew Stafford. Los Angeles is reportedly sending Goff, multiple first-round picks and a third-round pick to Detroit in exchange for Stafford.

Stafford, also a former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick, requested a trade out of Detroit following the 2020 season. The Lions granted him that request, sending him to the Rams, where he’ll get to play for Sean McVay in Los Angeles.

Goff, meanwhile, is heading to Detroit to play for first-year head coach Dan Campbell. FOX Sports 1 personality Colin Cowherd doesn’t appear to be very excited about that.

“If you’re looking for winners and losers in tonight’s trade. Consider this —Jared Goff goes from Sean McVay to Fred Flinstone. Won’t end well,” the longtime sports radio host tweeted.

Going from Los Angeles to Detroit is certainly a downgrade when we’re talking about the weather. And McVay is obviously a more proven head coach than Campbell.

However, Goff struggled over the past couple of seasons and could benefit from a fresh start playing in Detroit.