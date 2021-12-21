Colin Cowherd Has A Bold NFL Playoff Prediction

During today’s episode of The Herd, Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd ranked the NFL’s top-10 teams with his “Week 15 Herd Hierarchy.”

After losing its first three games of the 2021 season, the Indianapolis Colts are now rolling with an 8-6 record and the No. 2 position in the AFC South.

As a result of their recent success, Cowherd has Frank Reich’s Indy squad as the No. 5 team in the league. He also feels this success will continue with some future postseason victories.

“The Colts are going to upset somebody in the playoffs,” Cowherd said on Tuesday.

The Colts have won four of their last five games — in large part due to the exceptional play of superstar running back Jonathan Taylor.

Leading the NFL, Taylor has logged 1,518 yards and 17 touchdowns on 108.4 rushing yards per game. In games where he runs for more than 100 yards, Indianapolis is 8-0.

The Colts will face off against the Arizona Cardinals — Cowherd’s No. 9-ranked team — in a Week 16 matchup on Christmas Day.