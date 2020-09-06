Colin Cowherd Has A Controversial Message For Sports Fans

FOX Sports 1 radio host Colin Cowherd is facing some criticism for a controversial message he posted for sports fans.

The longtime sports radio host dismissed the idea that sports should be an “escape” for the average fan. The idea of sports being a distraction has been brought up a lot this year with everything that’s been going on.

Cowherd clapped back at this idea.

“What are you escaping? If your life needs regular escaping — maybe some of that shit is on you. Maybe? Just some? The solution to an unfulfilled life, is often just mirror,” Cowherd wrote on Twitter.

“Sports is an escape for me”. What are you escaping? If your life needs regular escaping — maybe some of that shit is on you. Maybe? Just some? The solution to an unfulfilled life, is often just mirror. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) September 5, 2020

While there are surely many who agree with that sentiment, there are also plenty who feel it’s wrong.

“With all due respect, you are definitely overthinking this one! Lol! People have stress and a lot on their plates. Sports helps them relax and push those things to the side for a few hours,” one fan tweeted.

“But Loren, why do people bet on sports. That certainly doesn’t eleviate stress. When ur favorite college football team loses — it can ruin a weekend. Not relieve stress. My point — It’s not escapism as much as the word is used. Sports is action. It’s juice. It’s competition,” Cowherd responded.

That’s fair, but the majority of sports fans still do not bet on sports.

But Loren, why do people bet on sports. That certainly doesn’t eleviate stress. When ur favorite college football team loses — it can ruin a weekend. Not relieve stress. My point — It’s not escapism as much as the word is used. Sports is action. It’s juice. It’s competition. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) September 5, 2020

“This is astonishingly condescending. Not everyone gets to be a millionaire living next to the beach. It’s OK for people to take pleasure in simple things. Sports should be a unifying force for friends, family, community all who may not share other views but enjoy the game,” another fan tweeted.

“Sports wasn’t an escape for me when I was 20 and living in a run down apartment (Decatur Avenue) in Las Vegas — where a lady got shot one night,” Cowherd wrote back.

OK then.

Sports wasn’t an escape for me when I was 20 and living in a run down apartment (Decatur Avenue) in Las Vegas — where a lady got shot one night. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) September 5, 2020

Cowherd will likely address this topic on his radio show this week.

The Herd airs from 12 p.m. E.T. to 3 p.m. E.T. on FOX Sports 1.