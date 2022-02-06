The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Colin Cowherd Has A ‘Few Thoughts’ On The Lakers Tonight

FOX Sports 1 host Colin Cowherd.FS1.

Colin Cowherd isn’t too pleased with how the Los Angeles Lakers have looked on Saturday night against the New York Knicks.

The Lakers are currently down by double digits (71-56) as the first half just wrapped up from L.A.

Cowherd made sure to call out both Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook in a tweet while watching the game.

“Few Laker thoughts — bummer AD struggles staying healthy. Such a huge factor on both ends. Westbrook’s defense was never great but good lord, it’s a minimal effort now. Lebron remains staggeringly great at his age,” Cowherd tweeted.

This is James’ first game back after missing the last five with a knee injury. The Lakers went 1-4 during that span and are currently 25-28 overall.

Their cold streak has seen them fall out of the top eight in the Western Conference as the playoffs are just a couple of short months away.

You can view the rest of this contest on ABC.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.