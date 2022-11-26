Colin Cowherd Has Blunt Admission On Ryan Day Following Michigan's Dominant Win

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 28: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes waits with his team to take the field before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd was as surprised as more than half of America that Ohio State got rolled the way that they were against Michigan today. But Cowherd has an interesting perspective on Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day.

Taking to Twitter, Cowherd dismissed the notion of firing Day over today's 45-23 loss, pointing out that even great coaches have bad days. But he also concluded that the Buckeyes have seemingly gotten softer in big moments during Day's tenure.

"There is a troubling trend with Ohio State: The longer Ryan Day is in Columbus - and this is his team and his players now and his culture - the less resilient they become. I feel the same way about Matt LaFleur in Green Bay (with the Packers). The longer he's there, the more they get pushed around in big games..." Cowherd said.

Ohio State certainly got pushed around in this one. They were outscored 28-3 in the second half, giving up the most points against Michigan in 120 years.

Colin Cowherd might be onto something here. Ohio State's losses have been few and far between under Ryan Day.

But whether it's in the College Football Playoff against Clemson and Alabama, or in The Game against Michigan, their losses have seemingly gotten more embarrassing with each passing year.

Maybe Cowherd is right and this was just a game where everything that could go wrong went wrong. If it's a sign of a deeper issue though, things could get uncomfortable for Day if they come up short in a big game next year.