Colin Cowherd Has Blunt Comment About Bill Belichick

During Wednesday's episode of The Herd, Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd shared a blunt take on New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

He said Rob Gronkowski is the last great offensive player drafted by "a man we think is the best football coach ever."

"New England has no playmakers. One of the slowest offenses in the NFL. Very little special," Cowherd said. "Gronk is their last great offensive draft pick."

Cowherd believes Belichick is incapable of "designing or developing offense."

"Belichick cannot design offense. There's no proof of that before Tom Brady or after," he said. "We know in the last decade, he can't draft offense. And I'd argue he never developed it.

"... I don't think he can develop offense. He doesn't have a feel or an eye for it. Gronk and Brady did that. The best quarterback tight end combo in the history of the NFL."

There's no question Belichick is a defensive-minded coach. And there's no question his team's offensive production has taken a dive since the departures of Gronk and Brady.

The Patriots had a glaring need for dynamic offensive weapons heading into this year's draft. Belichick's selections certainly raised some eyebrows around the league, taking offensive guard Cole Strange in the first round and reaching well up to pick under-the-radar wide receiver Tyquan Thornton in Round 2.

Belichick and the Pats will look to prove Cowherd wrong this coming season.