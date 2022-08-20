Colin Cowherd Has Blunt Message About Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett
FOX Sports 1 radio host Colin Cowherd already seems to be over the Mitch Trubisky era in Pittsburgh.
During Saturday's preseason action, The Volume Sports founder tweeted: "Ok, seen enough of magnificent Mitch. Let’s get to Kenny Pickett already."
Pickett dazzled in his preseason debut, both statistically and from a comfort standpoint. Albeit against backups in the second half, the Steelers first-round pick looked sharp.
As did Trubisky for that matter.
Pickett's performance allowed him to get added first-team reps and a boost on the depth chart, something that offensive coordinator Matt Canada said was he and Mike Tomlin's plan all along.
With a minute left in the first quarter, Trubisky has completed 3-of-6 passes for 49 yards and a 10-yard scramble. But still nothing on the board for Pittsburgh.
We'll see if Pickett gets the call when the clock resets for the second.