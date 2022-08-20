Colin Cowherd Has Blunt Message About Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 13: Radio host Colin Cowherd speaks onstage at 'The Evolution of Audio in the 21st Century' during the 2015 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival at Four Seasons Hotel on March 13, 2015 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy E. Price/Getty Images for SXSW)

FOX Sports 1 radio host Colin Cowherd already seems to be over the Mitch Trubisky era in Pittsburgh.

During Saturday's preseason action, The Volume Sports founder tweeted: "Ok, seen enough of magnificent Mitch. Let’s get to Kenny Pickett already."

Pickett dazzled in his preseason debut, both statistically and from a comfort standpoint. Albeit against backups in the second half, the Steelers first-round pick looked sharp.

As did Trubisky for that matter.

Pickett's performance allowed him to get added first-team reps and a boost on the depth chart, something that offensive coordinator Matt Canada said was he and Mike Tomlin's plan all along.

With a minute left in the first quarter, Trubisky has completed 3-of-6 passes for 49 yards and a 10-yard scramble. But still nothing on the board for Pittsburgh.

We'll see if Pickett gets the call when the clock resets for the second.