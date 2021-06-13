Colin Cowherd Has Blunt Message For College Football Fans

Major change is coming to the College Football Playoff.

At some point in the next couple of years, the College Football Playoff is set to expand. The playoff is currently at four teams, which has been the case since its inception. However, the playoff is expected to expand to as many as 12 teams within a couple of years.

Most of the college football world seems to be excited.

“Most changes have been relatively small,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart told ESPN’s Marty & McGee on Saturday. “With the potential of what’s been proposed … [it’s] probably the greatest change there has been in terms of major college football.”

Colin Cowherd, meanwhile, had a blunt message for college football fans in response to the news.

“The college football playoff could have 36 teams in it — the best SEC teams will still dominate it. But it will make other conferences feel good to be in the playoff, that is until they trail to Georgia 30-6 at half,” he tweeted.

Georgia, of course, has not won the College Football Playoff.

The SEC has been the best conference in college football, though we’ve still seen teams like Ohio State and Clemson have national title success.

Perhaps more teams will get into the mix with a 12-team field.