Colin Cowherd Has Blunt Message For Oklahoma, Texas

When Big-12 powers Oklahoma and Texas announced their defection to the SEC, many questioned whether it was the right move.

After watching Saturday's college football action, FOX Sports 1 radio host Colin Cowherd doesn't appear to be sold either.

Tweeting, "If Tennessee now is legit — and that appears to be the case — I can only wish Oklahoma and Texas the very best on their SEC voyage. Gonna be no fun trying to win at Neyland Stadium, Bama, Georgia, and LSU when Brian Kelly gets it rolling."

As Texas continues to build back to national relevance under Steve Sarkisian, the Sooners have seen their star fall a little bit in Brent Venables first year in Norman.

While OU was able to bounce back pretty nicely against No. 19 Kansas, the program still sits at 4-3 with some tough tests on the horizon.

And as if anyone needed more evidence, the floor of competition is much higher down in the Southeastern Conference.