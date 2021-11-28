Colin Cowherd Has Brutally Honest Admission On Ben Roethlisberger

Things are going downhill fast for Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers on Sunday.

FOX Sports 1 personality Colin Cowherd took notice and called it like he saw it. Tweeting, “Big Ben looks 100 years old today.”

Big Ben looks 100 years old today. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) November 28, 2021

Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers find themselves down 31-3 at halftime in what could be the most important game of their season. The veteran quarterback has struggled through the first 30 minutes.

So far, Ben is just 7-15 for 83 yards and two interceptions. Outside of a chunk play to receiver Chase Claypool, it’s been a nothing burger for the Steelers‘ offense.

Coming into the game, Big Ben was coming off his best performance of the season. Over the past few weeks, the six-time Pro Bowl signal-caller showed flashes that he still can be an upper-level starter in the NFL.

Mike Hilton pick-6 of Ben Roethlisberger. Truly couldn't script it any better for the former Steeler. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 28, 2021

Not so much on Sunday.

The two-time Super Bowl champ will try to turn things around in the second half against Joe Burrow and the Bengals.