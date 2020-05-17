Colin Cowherd Has Brutally Honest Comment On Patriots’ Offense

FOX Sports 1 radio host Colin Cowherd does not appear to be very high on the New England Patriots’ offense heading into the 2020 season.

Cowherd remains skeptical of Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham. New England appears to be set on Stidham replacing Tom Brady, though Cowherd is concerned.

“I hope Jarrett Stidham is good, but there’s not even a buzz about him… I can argue that the Patriots have the worst weapons in the league. He’s going to elevate those? I don’t buy it,” Cowherd said this week.

"I hope Jarrett Stidham is good, but there's not even a buzz about him… I can argue that the Patriots have the worst weapons in the league. He's going to elevate those? I don't buy it." —@ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/7aAfPHmi4w — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 14, 2020

New England continues to be linked to free agent QB Cam Newton. One former Patriots player thinks Newton would be a good fit in New England.

“I think Bill Belichick has handled so many different personalities that they would co-exist,” Willie McGinest said on “Speak For Yourself” on Thursday.

“It would be a great working relationship. I’m just telling you guys right now, there is a lot of respect from the Patriots organization when it comes to Cam Newton because they have played several times and Cam Newton has showed out and played at a high level every single time they’ve played. I haven’t checked the numbers, but I think Cam Newton may have a winning record against the Patriots.”

The Patriots appear to be committed to Stidham for now, though. Perhaps they’ll get to a point where they reach out to Newton.