Colin Cowherd Has Brutally Honest Message For Aaron Rodgers

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts to a rushing touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFC Championship game at Levi's Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

FOX sports 1's Colin Cowherd has long been a critic of Aaron Rodgers' leadership style, and that continued on Wednesday's episode of "The Herd."

Speaking on Rodgers' recent comments about how guys who make mistakes "shouldn't be playing," the syndicated radio host spent a segment on how in 15 years, the four-time MVP still hasn't figured it out.

Saying that publicly is not only a shot at those players ... it's calling out Matt LaFleur. What it's basically saying is, 'Our coach doesn't even know who to put in the game.' ... By the way, this is the second shot at Matt Lafleur in a month.

Cowherd continued on, calling out Rodgers for what he sees as blame deflecting and always pointing the finger at someone else.

Did you notice with this comment... once again with Aaron it's their fault. It's them. They. They've gotta figure it out. They're not doing it. ... falling on the sword, that's what leadership looks like. ... His signature move now is the eye-roll. We get it weekly. ... This is who he is.

Four days removed from a Sunday night matchup with the high-powered Bills, Rodgers and the Pack have a lot to figure out.