Colin Cowherd Has Hilarious Reaction To Kim Kardashian News

On Friday night, it was reported that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up after nine months of dating.

FOX Sports radio host Colin Cowherd took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Kardashian's latest breakup.

"Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have broken up. Think I’m going to shut it down for the night," Cowherd tweeted. "This one hurts."

Cowherd's tweet immediately went viral, receiving well over 9,000 likes in just 12 hours.

This isn't the first time we've seen Cowherd have a sarcastic reaction to celebrity drama, and frankly, it won't be the last either.

But honestly, we can't blame Cowherd for joking about this situation. His life won't be altered by Kim Kardashian's dating history.