Colin Cowherd Has Honest Admission On Aaron Rodgers, Titans Rumors

Earlier this week, a report surfaced that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers bought property in Nashville. As you’d expect, that immediately led to speculation that Rodgers wants to be traded to the Tennessee Titans this offseason.

Shortly thereafter, we learned from ESPN’s Turron Davenport that a Rodgers-to-Tennessee trade won’t be happening.

“However, a team source confirmed to ESPN that the Titans don’t consider Rodgers to be an option for them at quarterback and have full intentions of moving forward with Tannehill,” the report said.

That may be a good thing. FS1’s Colin Cowherd thinks a Rodgers-Mike Vrabel pairing would be a disaster.

“I don’t think Aaron Rodgers and Mike Vrabel are a good personality fit,” Cowherd said. “Mike Vrabel is noble as s—t, has no interest in drama, high maintenance, neediness. It’s just not who he is. It’s one of the reasons I love Vrabel.

“We gotta be honest about Aaron. He comes with a lot. There’s a lot to unpack annually.”

Do the Titans really want to stick with Ryan Tannehill for the foreseeable future? It’s fairly obvious they’re probably not going to win a Super Bowl with Tannehill under center.

The Titans would be foolish to not ask the Packers what the price to acquire Rodgers is, regardless of how much baggage he comes with.

Colin Cowherd clearly disagrees, though. Perhaps the Titans should stick with what they’ve got.