Colin Cowherd Has Honest Assessment Of Jordan Love's Preseason Performance

It's safe to say that Colin Cowherd isn't as impressed with how Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has looked this season as head coach Matt LaFleur has.

On Friday's edition of The Herd, Cowherd said he doesn't believe that LaFleur should have to "sell" the idea that Love is a good quarterback. He said that a quarterback is a lot like a great movie or a funny comedian - you should know it by seeing it.

Cowherd said that everything he's seen from Love for several years and pre-draft tells him that Love is not an accurate passer. So he wants people to stop trying to convince him that his eyes are wrong.

"The more you try and convince me a movie is great or a comedian is funny, the less I believe it," Cowherd concluded.

It's no secret that Jordan Love didn't "wow" people in his first taste of NFL regular season action last year. He completed 58-percent of his passes for 411 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions, losing his only start against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Packers weren't ready to hand the reins over to him this past offseason given that Aaron Rodgers had yet another NFL MVP season.

As a result, it's going to be three years at least of holding the clipboard before he's thrust into the spotlight on a full-time basis.

That should be more than enough time for Love to iron out the flaws in his game. So if he isn't ready to play at a high level by his first year under center, the Packers will know they made a mistake.