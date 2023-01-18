Colin Cowherd Has Honest Reaction To Aaron Rodgers' Packers Comment

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 22: Colin Cowherd attends basketball game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on November 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/GC Images) Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Shannon Sharpe isn't the only FS1 personality to be over the Aaron Rodgers/Packers drama.

On Wednesday's edition of "The Herd" with Colin Cowherd, the syndicated radio host boiled Rodgers' latest comments on the "Pat McAfee Show" down to what they are: "a way of being discussed and have power [and] keep the Packers guessing."

Oh I'll get around to it, I don't have an answer yet. I think it's kinda time. Tom Brady knew a year before he left New England, [he] was leaving. You know. ... I believe that Aaron gains some level of power keeping everybody guessing. He couldn't do this if they had an owner. But this is Aaron's way to be a topic, to be discussed. Because he's not getting discussed for playing. He's done.

Cowherd went on to liken Rodgers' behavior to that of his mentor, Brett Favre, who similarly had dramatic end to his Packers career.

Favre did this too, it was ego. Favre loved to keep Green Bay guessing, meant a lot for Favre. You don't do this with an owner, you do it when you don't have one. ... You can wait all you want, be fuzzy all you want... I think it matters. I think you've gotta be all in now.

Rodgers said "there's more conversations to be had" in terms of his future with the Packers. He also told McAfee this week, "If there's a rebuild going on, I don't want to be a part of it."