Colin Cowherd Has Interesting Comparison For Bryce Young

Colin Cowherd is very high on Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

He spoke on “The Herd” on Tuesday and thinks that if Young were eligible for the 2022 NFL draft next year, he would be the first player selected.

“The kid is special,” Cowherd said. “He would be the No. 1 pick in the draft today. No question.”

Bryce Young has next… "There's something there with the Aaron Rodgers comparison… He would be the No.1 pick in the draft today. No question." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/JmKuXhJHNB — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 7, 2021

The Crimson Tide will get at least one more season out of Young before he has to make a decision. He’s not eligible for the draft until 2023, which would be after his sophomore season.

Young has been dynamite for Alabama this season as he looks to lead the program to its second-straight national championship. Going into the College Football Playoff, Young has 4,322 yards along with 43 touchdowns and only four interceptions.

He was outstanding in the SEC Championship this past Saturday against Georgia when he finished with 421 yards along with three touchdowns.

Young also has 17 touchdowns and one interception in his last five games (all Alabama wins).

He’ll look to continue to build his draft stock when Alabama squares off against Cincinnati on Dec. 31 in one of the CFP semifinals.

Kickoff will be at 3:30 p.m. ET.