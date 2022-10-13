Colin Cowherd Has Interesting Comparison For Odell Beckham Jr

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams walks to the field before a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on November 15, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

We're a third of the way through the 2022 NFL season and Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent. As OBJ mulls where to sign though, FOX's Colin Cowherd has an interesting comparison for him.

On Thursday's edition of The Herd, Cowherd compared OBJ to the Airbnb home renting app. He said that OBJ is the kind of player that you don't want to have long-term, but is someone you'd prefer to have briefly.

"OBJ at this point is basically the Airbnb of receivers: You don't want to own him, nothing long-term. But, it is a nice house and I'd like to stay in it briefly... He's a rent-a-wide receiver."

Cowherd went on to suggest that OBJ is not as valuable to the Rams - short-term or long-term - as people think he is. He concluded that while the Rams might be having a small PR issue with not offering the kind of contract OBJ wants, they'll be fine.

Last year Odell Beckham Jr. joined the Rams midseason after being released by the Browns and quickly regained the form that had made him a star in New York.

In seven regular season games for the Rams, OBJ had 27 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns. But he was far more prolific in the postseason, posting 21 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns - including a touchdown catch in Super Bowl LVI.

Did Cowherd make an apt comparison between OBJ and Airbnb?