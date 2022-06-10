Colin Cowherd Has Irrationally Bold Prediction For Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings look like a team that could improve a lot in 2022. But Colin Cowherd has a prediction for the team that is way beyond bold.

On Friday's edition of The Herd, Cowherd asserted that the Vikings are a team he sees "doubling their win total" in 2022. He highlighted their new coaching staff as a reason the team will be much better.

But there's one problem with that assertion: The Vikings won eight games in 2021. "Doubling their win total" would have the Vikings going 16-1 in 2022.

Maybe Cowherd forgot how many wins the Vikings had last year. Or maybe he was exaggerating and just meant they'd increase their win total a lot.

But he can't possibly be predicting 16 wins for the Vikings. It's too crazy.

"Literally does not research and talks about sports for 3 a day. Gotta respect it," one fan replied.

"NFL going to a 32 game schedule?" another fan wrote.

More fans decided to have fun with Cowherd's line about new head coach Kevin O'Connell "being a taller Sean McVay."

"Well he's tall McVay lol couldn't say anything hit coaching but he's tall so BOOM 16 wins lol."

"Also, don’t sleep on a taller McVay. McVay’s biggest problem is that there isn’t more of him. This Viking coach should be much better than him."

Will the Vikings actually improve on their win total in 2022?