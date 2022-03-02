Colin Cowherd Has Message For Fans Who Say They’ll Never Watch MLB Again

MLB fans are furious with the fact that owners and players were unable to come to an agreement by today’s league-imposed deadline.

After the MLB Players Association rejected a final offer from league owners, commissioner Rob Manfred announced the cancellation of the first two series of the 2022 season.

Some fans have gone as far as to say they’ll never watch MLB again — and Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd has a message for these people.

“I’ll never watch baseball again” threats running rampant due to todays news. Just stop. You live in St.Louis and the Cards win 11 straight, Cubs are coming to town and your friends are going to the game to pound [beers] — you’ll be back. I’m old enough to remember an NFL boycott,” he wrote on Twitter.

It’s been quite some time since a work stoppage resulted in the postponement of Opening Day. In fact, it’s been more than 27 years since the MLB last canceled games due to a lockout.

Emotions may be running high right now, but true baseball fans are no doubt looking forward to the return of MLB action — whenever that may be.

There’s currently no timeline on when negotiations will resume.