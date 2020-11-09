Colin Cowherd Has A Message For Lamar Jackson’s Critics

Coming off an MVP season in 2019, Lamar Jackson has regressed so far in 2020.

While the Ravens have a solid 6-2 record on the season, the star quarterback has struggled in big games. In Baltimore’s first loss to Kansas City, Jackson was held under 100 yards passing and 10 yards rushing. More recently in a loss to the Steelers, the third-year QB threw two interceptions and coughed up two fumbles.

The always opinionated Colin Cowherd shared his thoughts on the Ravens quarterback on The Herd Monday. The analyst recognized Jackson’s limitations in the passing game, but defended him as a player who makes his team better. Through the past two seasons, Jackson’s record as a starter is tough to beat.

“Not everybody is Patrick Mahomes. He’s 25-5 in his last 30 games,” Cowherd said.

"Not everybody is Patrick Mahomes. He's 25-5 in his last 30 games."@ColinCowherd defends Lamar Jackson: pic.twitter.com/jpbYsGPtGm — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) November 9, 2020

While the dual-threat quarterback didn’t do much work through the air on Sunday, he did enough to get his team the win. Jackson went 19/23 (10/10 in the second half) for 170 yards and no interceptions. While these numbers don’t necessarily blow you out of the water, they got the job done in a 24-10 victory over the Colts.

With Jackson’s elusiveness, he’s a constant threat to break out an explosive run. While he does have more to prove in the passing game, he’s certainly proved himself as a winning quarterback.

The Ravens travel to New England this week to face the Patriots on Sunday night.