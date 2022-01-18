Colin Cowherd Has A New Message For Baker Mayfield

Many members of the NFL media were writing off Odell Beckham Jr. in Cleveland, Ohio. Through six games in what would be his final season with the Browns, Beckham caught just 17 balls for 232 yards no touchdowns.

However, since joining the LA Rams, OBJ’s been reborn. Or maybe this is the player he always was… and Baker Mayfield has to wear it, according to FOX Sports 1 radio host Colin Cowherd.

"It's a terrible look for Baker Mayfield." — @ColinCowherd on OBJ's resurgence: pic.twitter.com/Tgn2gIJFnE — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 18, 2022

“The No. 1 graded wide receiver in the playoffs is not Tyreek Hill, or Stefon Diggs, JaMarr Chase, Cooper Kupp, or Mike Evans or Deebo Samuel Jr.,” Cowherd explained. “It’s Odell Beckham Jr.”

“Lets be honest about this,” the FS1 host continued. “It’s a terrible look for Baker Mayfield. I don’t think [Browns] players buy into Baker. I don’t think the skill players do at all.”

“The bottom line is if you’re wife leaves you, and she upgrades, it’s bad look for you.”

Beckham came up with multiple big plays in the Rams’ 34-11 Wild Card win over the Cardinals. Bringing in four passes for 54 yards and corner of the endzone touchdown. He also added a dime of a throw to a streaking Cam Akers up the sideline.

Since being jettisoned from Cleveland 31 balls for 359 yards and six touchdowns in nine games. Adding another chapter to the Cowherd/Baker Mayfield saga.