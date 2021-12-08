Colin Cowherd Has Suggestion For Georgia’s Quarterback Situation

A lot’s been made of Georgia’s quarterback situation since the Bulldogs’ loss to Alabama in the SEC championship game.

After an early season injury to JT Daniels, UGA rolled with Stetson Bennett IV for the remainder of the season. And while Bennett’s been efficient, two backbreaking interceptions really killed the Dawgs chances.

Plus, Daniels skillset adds a few more dimensions to Georgia’s passing game. On Wednesday’s edition of “The Herd With Colin Cowherd,” Colin and FOX Sports’ Joel Klatt discussed whether it’s time for Kirby Smart to make a change at QB ahead of the College Football Playoff.

“I think Michigan can beat Georgia,” Cowherd said. “Here’s my issue with Georgia. It’s not the worst thing losing to Bama and playing them again. But I don’t think they [Georgia] can beat Bama with Stetson at quarterback.”

He continued, “So I wonder, does Georgia think: ‘Listen, we match up well with Michigan. Let’s give JT Daniels the job back, get him ramped up.’ I wonder what Georgia does at quarterback. I think Michigan matches up OK with them.”

Klatt didn’t necessarily disagree with Cowherd, but did point out the potential risk in making such a move.

“I think it’s somewhat risky, but I don’t disagree with that,” Klatt responded. “I think he’s a much better and efficient passer when you get to the second and third level… He can make the tight ends much better.”

Kirby Smart has until New Year’s Eve to make a call. Georgia takes on No. 2 Michigan in the Orange Bowl December 31 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN.