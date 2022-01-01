Colin Cowherd Has Telling Comment About The Rose Bowl

The Utah Utes are off to a hot start in the Rose Bowl against Ohio State. And FOX Sports 1 radio host Colin Cowherd is taking notice. On Saturday, the host of “The Herd” tweeted his early observations of the Big Ten/Pac-12 matchup.

“One of these Rose Bowl teams is locked in @Utah_Football and VERY motivated,” Cowherd said.

Utah jumped out to an early two score lead. Up 14-0 on Ohio State with just under a minute to play in the first quarter. The Utes look hungry for a victory, while the shorthanded Buckeyes have looked more or less disinterested to start the game.

Ohio State is missing 24 scholarship players for the non-playoff bowl game. Between opt-outs, injuries and illness. Including star wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson.

Meanwhile Utah’s offense has helped get them ahead fast. Sophomore QB Cameron Rising is 6-8 on his passes for 83 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The Utes have also ran the ball at a good clip, with four different rushers averaging over four yards per carry.

Stay tuned to see if C.J. Stroud and the Buckeyes can answer back before Utah can take a commanding lead.