Colin Cowherd Has Troubling Admission On Lincoln Riley, USC Coaching Staff
FOX Sports 1's Colin Cowherd is one of the biggest USC supporters out there, but he had a bit of a troubling admission on Twitter Saturday night.
After the Trojans sluggish performance vs. Oregon State in Corvallis, the syndicated radio host said, "As of this moment Beavers staff > USC staff. Mismatch."
The normally high-flying USC offense has been held to just three points with the end of the second quarter fast-approaching.
Quarterback Caleb Williams is just 5-of-16 for 56 yards; while RB Travis Dye has tried his best to pick up the slack, rushing for 92 yards on nine first-half carries.
The Beavers almost always give USC trouble. We'll see if Lincoln Riley can make the halftime adjustments to get the Trojans back rolling in the second half.