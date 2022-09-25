Colin Cowherd Has Troubling Admission On Lincoln Riley, USC Coaching Staff

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 22: Colin Cowherd attends basketball game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on November 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/GC Images) Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

FOX Sports 1's Colin Cowherd is one of the biggest USC supporters out there, but he had a bit of a troubling admission on Twitter Saturday night.

After the Trojans sluggish performance vs. Oregon State in Corvallis, the syndicated radio host said, "As of this moment Beavers staff > USC staff. Mismatch."

The normally high-flying USC offense has been held to just three points with the end of the second quarter fast-approaching.

Quarterback Caleb Williams is just 5-of-16 for 56 yards; while RB Travis Dye has tried his best to pick up the slack, rushing for 92 yards on nine first-half carries.

The Beavers almost always give USC trouble. We'll see if Lincoln Riley can make the halftime adjustments to get the Trojans back rolling in the second half.