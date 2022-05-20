Colin Cowherd Has Troubling Prediction For Miami Heat

The Miami Heat dropped their lead in the Eastern Conference Finals last night as the Boston Celtics evened it up at 1-1. But Colin Cowherd believes it's already time to push the panic button in Miami.

On Friday's edition of The Herd, Cowherd was pessimistic of Miami's chances of fighting back in the series. He said that unless Jimmy Butler plays like Superman, he doesn't see them winning another game.

"Unless Jimmy Butler wears a cape and is Superman, I don't think Miami wins another game in this series. I don't," Cowherd said.

Cowherd pointed out that Butler has been carrying the Heat in the series so far and has been getting limited support from his teammates.

But Cowherd did give the Heat one chance to win the series. He believes that if Miami can start hitting more threes, they can keep things close and pull out some wins.

The Boston Celtics were clearly a much better team in Game 2 than in Game 1. A returning Marcus Smart, who had 24 points and 12 assists in their blowout win, was the x-factor in that game.

Boston's wins in the playoffs have also come against teams with more deep playoff run success (Brooklyn and Milwaukee) than the Heat (Atlanta and Philadelphia).

Is Colin Cowherd making the right prediction here? Are the Miami Heat doomed to not win another game?