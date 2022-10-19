Colin Cowherd Has Wide Receiver Trade Suggestion For Packers

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Colin Cowherd and Ann Cowherd attend the The Volume Anniversary Party on February 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Volume )

The Green Bay Packers have a serious need for wide receiver depth.

On Wednesday, Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd suggested a trade that would help the Packers fill this need midway through the 2022 season.

Cowherd made the argument that the Packers should go after Pittsburgh Steelers pass catcher Chase Claypool.

"This makes so much sense for Green Bay... Stop tip-toeing around the pool. Dive in," he said on The Herd.

The Steelers have a solid wide receiver unit outside of Claypool, fielding No. 1 wideout Diontae Johnson and up-and-coming rookie George Pickens. Given the Steelers' need at other position groups, this could be a mutually beneficial trade for both sides.

Through the first six games of the season, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers don't have a single receiver with more than 300 receiving yards. Claypool is coming off his best game of the year this past weekend, logging a team-high 96 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's win over the Buccaneers.

The NFL's midseason trade deadline hits on November 1.