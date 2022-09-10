Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd attributes Notre Dame's early struggles to the departure of former head coach Brian Kelly.

Cowherd believes Kelly will have the LSU Tigers "rolling" by next season. Meanwhile, the Fighting Irish are 0-2 after a shocking upset loss to Marshall on Saturday.

"Brian Kelly can coach. Get your shots in now. LSU rolling by next year & ND now 0-2," Cowherd wrote on Twitter.

The college football world took to Twitter to react to this message from Cowherd.

"Colin Cowherd hasn’t been this right about anything since George W was president," one fan wrote.

"I never thought the day would come me and Colin Cowherd agree on something," another said.

"This makes no sense. LSU is no where near to rolling in the SEC. Your boy genius better be careful v ND this year," another added.

Kelly is off to an 0-1 start in his new career as head coach for LSU. The Tigers suffered a heartbreaking 24-23 loss to the Florida State Seminoles in Week 1.

Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish are also winless. After giving No. 2 Ohio State a good game in a top-five matchup last weekend, Notre Dame fell to the Thundering Herd in a 26-21 loss earlier this afternoon.

Both coaches will look to right the ship as they continue their 2022 seasons in Week 2.