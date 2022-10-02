Colin Cowherd Is Getting Crushed For Obnoxious Tweet On Saturday Night

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 13: Radio host Colin Cowherd speaks onstage at 'The Evolution of Audio in the 21st Century' during the 2015 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival at Four Seasons Hotel on March 13, 2015 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy E. Price/Getty Images for SXSW)

FS1's Colin Cowherd is getting crushed for an obnoxious message he posted on social media this Saturday night.

If Georgia loses to Missouri tonight (the Bulldogs currently trail the Tigers 19-9 late in the third quarter), Cowherd has an idea on who should be the new No. 1 team in the nation.

Cowherd is rolling with the Trojans of USC as the new No. 1 team in college football if Georgia loses.

Okay then.

"If Georgia loses, and they’re down to awful Missouri, my latest ballot (need to get ahead of this) 1.USC 2.Bama 3. Don’t even care," said Cowherd.

Ever since Lincoln Riley took over at Southern California, Colin Cowherd has been the biggest USC homer on the face of the planet.

The Trojans, meanwhile, have yet to play a legitimate opponent this season. They narrowly escaped Corvallis last Saturday night.

Georgia, meanwhile, trails Missouri 19-9 in the third quarter. The Bulldogs had better hurry if they want to maintain that No. 1 ranking.