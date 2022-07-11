Colin Cowherd: It's An 'Outrage' 1 QB Was Left Off Top 10 List

A recent ESPN poll of NFL personnel resulted in a ranking of the top 10 quarterbacks in the league. But one player's absence from the list has Fox's Colin Cowherd "outraged."

On Monday's edition of The Herd, Cowherd examined the list and found issues with some of the players there. But it was the absence of Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr that got him a bit heated.

"They don't have Derek Carr in the top 10, which is an outrage," Cowherd said. He hinted that Carr was more deserving of a top 10 spot than Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who he feels should have been dropped to 12th or 13th.

Carr has put up great numbers through the years but has always been the subject of debate over his ranking among the elite. Judging by some of the replies, that debate will now rage on:

"You won’t have many 4th quarter comebacks if you’re consistently ahead in games. The reason Carr or Stafford have so many is their team is consistently playing from behind. Just throwing that out there," one user replied.

Derek Carr doesn't have many people going to bat for him as a top 10 quarterback. His lack of postseason success might be the reason why.

If and when Carr starts making the postseason more regularly, perhaps his status among the elite will be reconsidered.

For now, it looks like Colin Cowherd is the only one who will pound the table for him.