Colin Cowherd: Kliff Kingsbury Should Be "First Choice" For 2 College Football Teams

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Colin Cowherd and Ann Cowherd attend the The Volume Anniversary Party on February 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Volume )

Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd believes Kliff Kingsbury could be on his way out as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals.

With that in mind, Cowherd believes two college football programs should have Kingsbury on their radar.

"Texas A&M and Oklahoma in short time are probably gonna need a coach," he said on Friday's episode of The Herd. "Kingsbury's NFL experience, back to college. I think he would be the first choice if I were the athletic director at Texas A&M or Oklahoma.

Kingsbury has head coaching experience at the collegiate level — specifically in the state of Texas. He took the sideline for his alma mater, Texas Tech, for six seasons before he was fired in 2018.

Kingsbury took over as head coach for the Cardinals in 2019. He failed to make it to the postseason in his first two years, and suffered a disappointing first-round exit this past season.

Arizona is 3-6 to start this year's campaign.

It's unclear what the future holds for Kingsbury. As Cowherd said, "everything is on the table."