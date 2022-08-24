Colin Cowherd Makes Opinion On Rodgers vs. Mahomes Very Clear

There's been a big debate about who the better quarterback is between Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers over the last 24 hours.

It all started when Sammy Watkins had an interview with the Green Bay Packers official website and said that Rodgers is on another level than Mahomes.

Colin Cowherd of The Herd got ahold of that and went in the opposite direction. He thinks Mahomes is better than Rodgers, especially when it comes to the playoffs.

"Let's go to the last 11 playoff games for Mahomes and Rodgers. Mahomes is 8-3, Rodgers is 5-6. Mahomes is significantly more accurate, with more touchdowns, and has fewer picks. It should be noted that Mahomes has multiple games where he's come from behind, double digits, Aaron doesn't," Cowherd said. "Can we stop with the Patrick Mahomes shade? No GM in the league, given the option of either one, is taking Aaron."

While Cowherd does have a point, Rodgers has won back-to-back NFL MVP awards. He's been that good during the regular season, even though that hasn't translated to another deep playoff run.

In any case, both quarterbacks are expected to be among the best in the league again this season.

Who knows, perhaps we'll get a Packers-Chiefs Super Bowl so that this debate can be settled once and for all.