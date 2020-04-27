Colin Cowherd Makes Prediction For Jalen Hurts, Carson Wentz

The Philadelphia Eagles made one of the most-surprising picks of the NFL Draft on Friday night, selecting former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round.

Eagles fans weren’t very happy with the pick, but Philadelphia’s front office has made its thoughts on Hurts clear. The Eagles are big fans of the former Oklahoma QB and plan to get him involved in the offense in some form or fashion.

FOX Sports 1 radio host Colin Cowherd has made a prediction for the Eagles’ quarterback situation in 2020.

“Jalen Hurts will play this year,” Cowherd said. “Of course it makes sense to get a QB. Carson Wentz is never available at the end of seasons.”

Wentz, 27, was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He played all 16 games his rookie season and in 2019, but missed a combined eight regular season games – and a Super Bowl run – from 2017-18.

Hurts won’t be competing for the starting job, obviously, but it’s possible he’ll get involved in the offense in other areas.

According to Cowherd, he’ll definitely see the field in 2020.