FOX Sports 1’s Colin Cowherd was very impressed with the Dallas Cowboys after their 56-14 dismantling of Washington on Sunday night.

“The Herd” host had been pretty high on Dallas entering the year. But now Cowherd firmly believes the Cowboys are in Super Bowl contention.

“They’ve moved back into that six or seven team Super Bowl bubble,” Cowherd explained.

A message from @ColinCowherd regarding the Dallas Cowboys: "They've moved back into that six or seven team Super Bowl bubble."

“And by the way,” Cowherd continued. “They’re not dependent on any player or unit. They’ve got stars on the defensive line, linebacker, secondary, wide receiver, running back, O-line Pro bowlers, quarterback… Not depending on any one thing. That’ll get you knocked out of the playoffs fast.”

“Dallas isn’t [dependent],” Cowherd concluded. “Very impressive.”

The Cowboys were dominant in their Sunday Night Football matchup against division rival Washington.

Dak Prescott was near-perfect, the defense was harassing and Zeke showed some burst. It was one of the first complete football games for Dallas this season.

Now the ‘Boys sit at 11-4 with the NFC East crown wrapped up with two games to go. Dallas still has games against the Cardinals and Eagles to finish out the regular season.