Colin Cowherd Has Blunt Message For Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers has received quite a bit of criticism recently for the handling of his offseason conflict in Green Bay.

Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd took these criticisms a step further on Wednesday, calling Rodgers a “bratty kid” who gets “very defensive” when anyone has anything bad to say about him.

Amidst his rant about the reigning league MVP, Cowherd said the Packers’ QB is “unraveling.” He compared Rodgers’ “defensive” comments to the seemingly unbothered nature of seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady.

“This is so beneath Tom Brady. Imagine him weekly going out and whining and complaining? Aaron spent the offseason demanding power, yet doesn’t like the responsibility that comes with it,” Cowherd said.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show yesterday, Rodgers called out his critics in a heated rant. He singled out people, like Cowherd, who make statements on his situation without being a part of his life.

“It’s absolute horses–t to give a platform to people who have no idea what they’re talking about as far as my mental state and my focus, my work habits — people that have not been around me, that are not in my life, I don’t have communication with them or not in the locker room,” Rodgers said. “That’s just chickens–t. It’s so ridiculous that people get a platform to do this.”

After skipping out on mandatory workouts earlier in the offseason, Rodgers got off to a rough start in Week 1. In a 38-3 blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints, the 17th-year QB threw for just 133 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions — only amplifying the criticisms against him.

Bouncing back with a 255-yard, four-touchdown, zero-interception performance in a win over the Lions in Week 2, Rodgers is starting to show the elite play that we’ve come to expect from him.

The Packers will face off against the 49ers on Sunday night.