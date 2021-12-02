Colin Cowherd Has A Message For Oklahoma Football Fans

The departure of Lincoln Riley from Norman has already resulted in some major changes to the future of Oklahoma football.

Several star players have entered their names into the NCAA transfer portal and multiple big-name recruits have announced their decommitment — leaving Sooner fans everywhere concerned about what’s to come for their program.

On Wednesday, opinionated sports analyst Colin Cowherd took to Twitter with a blunt message for worried Oklahoma fans.

“The over the top, angst around Oklahoma football and their fans is goofy. – A few recruits will de commit. A couple Sooners will transfer. Like that’s gonna topple a top five program. Take a deep breath,” he wrote.

Sooners fans likely aren’t too happy to hear this from Cowherd. During today’s episode of The Herd w/ Colin Cowherd, the known USC Trojans fan welcomed Riley onto his show to discuss the decision to leave Oklahoma and take over the new head coaching job in Southern California.

Earlier this week, just days after Riley’s sudden departure from Norman, former five-star wide receivers Theo Wease, Jadon Haselwood, tight end Austin Stogner and former Heisman-contending quarterback Spencer Rattler all entered their names into the NCAA transfer portal. Star wide receiver Marvin Mims has also been reported as a potential transfer.

2022 five-star running back Raleek Brown, 2023 five-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss, 2023 four-star running back Treyaun Webb and several other highly-ranked recruits have also announced their decommitment from the program. Most notably, No. 2 overall recruit in the 2023 class, five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson, announced his decision to follow Riley to USC earlier this week.

While Oklahoma will likely be fine in the long run, the short-term effects of Lincoln Riley’s departure are undeniable.