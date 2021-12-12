Colin Cowherd Names 1 NFL Team He’s Still Buying

After the Buffalo Bills 14-10 loss to the Patriots, a lot of people are selling the team’s stock. Colin Cowherd isn’t one of them.

On Sunday, the host of “The Herd” shared his thoughts on Buffalo from the snowy mountains of Utah as part of his Volume Sports venture.

“Everybody is selling the Bills stock. I’m buying all of it.” (Yes, those are mountains behind @ColinCowherd) pic.twitter.com/9sAk6OkUr7 — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) December 12, 2021

“Everyone’s selling this Bills stock,” Cowherd explained. “I’m buying all of it.” He continued, “I’m suddenly supposed to believe Sean McDermott doesn’t know what he’s doing and Josh Allen’s overrated? I’m not buying any of it.”

“I like Buffalo to win soundly today in Tampa. I like them to win throughout the rest of the season,” Cowherd said. “…They have a chip on their shoulder now. They’re being doubted. They have an excellent football team with a ‘knockout punch’ potential that Super Bowl champions need.”

The Bills currently sit at 7-5 after a 4-1 start. Since Week 6 against the Titans, the Bills have alternated between wins and losses. Josh Allen has struggled a bit, due in part to inconsistent offensive line play and no run game to speak of.

That said, Buffalo has all the pieces in place to make a late season push. We’ll see if Colin Cowherd’s prediction holds true on Sunday, and going forward.