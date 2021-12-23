Colin Cowherd Names The 5 Best Players In NFL Right Now

Whether you agree with his lists or not, Colin Cowherd’s power rankings often spark some interesting discussion.

During Wednesday’s episode of The Herd w/ Colin Cowherd, the Fox Sports analyst revealed his rankings for the top-5 players in the NFL.

In no particular order, Cowherd named Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt and Colts running back Jonathan Taylor.

Just as it has every year, the NFL MVP odds in 2021 are being dominated by players at the quarterback position. But with that in mind, Cowherd explained how “MVP” and “best player” can have very different meanings.

“If the NFL called it ‘best player,’ my top five would be Aaron Rodgers, Cooper Kupp, Micah Parsons, T.J. Watt and Jonathan Taylor. Those are the best players in the league right now,” he said. “Once you go ‘valuable,’ it’s Aaron Rodgers and maybe Jonathan Taylor.”

The current MVP odds have Rodgers as the favorite at +125. Taylor is in third at +750.

Kupp has the next best odds as a non-quarterback option at +3,500. No defensive players are listed as possible favorites.

Kupp leads the NFL in all receiving categories with 122 receptions, 1,625 yards and 14 touchdowns. Taylor is doing the same in rushing with 270 carries for 1,518 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Who do you think is the best player in the league?