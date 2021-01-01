Colin Cowherd Names College Football’s Greatest QB Of All-Time

The greatest quarterback in the history of college football will be playing on Friday night. That’s what Colin Cowherd thinks, anyway.

Cowherd believes that Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the greatest quarterback in the history of college football.

“We’ll never see a kid this good. He will go into the NFL this year and be a Top 12 QB,” the sports radio personality said.

To some, there’s a difference between “best” and “greatest.”

Lawrence hasn’t won a Heisman Trophy – and despite being a finalist this year, he probably won’t – and can you be the “greatest” quarterback in college football history without one?

But it’s completely fair to argue that Lawrence is the “best” quarterback the sport has ever seen. He’s absolutely dominated his competition for three seasons and could be on his way to winning a second national championship in three years.

Lawrence will go on to be drafted No. 1 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2021 NFL Draft. But he’s not quite done with his college football career.

Clemson and Ohio State are scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on ESPN.